Cecilia T. Nieman, 87, Freedhem

February 15, 1931 - February 3, 2019

Cecilia Teresa (Maus) Nieman of Freedhem, passed away February 3, 2019 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. Father LeRoy Maus will officiate and the burial will be held at the Freedhem Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, February 8, 2019 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, as well as one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church in Pierz. The Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 3:00 PM, and Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 PM on Friday at the funeral home in Little Falls.

Cecilia Teresa (Maus) Nieman was born to Mary (Bates) and Andrew Maus, Sr. on February 15, 1931 in Stearns County; she was the 5th of 8 children. She graduated from Kimball High School and earned her nursing diploma from St. Gabriel’s School of Nursing. Cecilia was united in marriage to Paul “Sonny” Nieman, Jr. in 1953. They worked together to raise a family and farm in the Freedhem community, demonstrating generosity and kindness to those around them. Together, they owned the Freedhem Store. Cecilia put her heart into caring for others as an RN, working at St. Gabriel’s Hospital for over 50 years. Cecilia loved to give back every chance she had by volunteering to help those around her and was awarded Morrison County Volunteer of the year. She volunteered for St. Gabriel’s Hospice and pastoral care. Cecilia was proud of her affiliation with the Franciscan Sisters and was honored to be an Associate, also serving on the board for St. Cloud Catholic Charities, and St. Gabriel’s Hospital Auxiliary. Cecilia served those in need by participating in mission trips to Guatemala and helped with the disabled on a trip to Israel.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children; Joe (JoAnn) Nieman of Freedhem, Andy Nieman of Crow Wing Lake; Marian (Joe) Foehrenbacher of Cushing; grandchildren, Paul Nieman, Emily (Brad) Lukasavitz, Mackenzie Nieman, Katera (Matt) Adams, Andrew Nieman, Kim Nieman, Ashley (Sean) Flahave, Kate and Ryan Foehrenbacher; 7 great grandchildren; brother, Tom (Mary) Maus of Illinois; sisters, Rosalia Murray of Maryland, Aurinee (Joe) Schlanser of Ohio, and Mary Helen (Art) Cook of Maryland.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Paul Nieman Jr. (married 65 years); parents; siblings, Andy Maus, Fay Sullivan and Andriette Palm.

The Nieman family extends heartfelt gratitude and thanks to all of the staff at Diamond Willow Assisted Living and CHI Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion for Cecilia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Diamond Willow Assisted Living, donations will be used to benefit residents at Diamond Willow in Hospice and a garden planter.