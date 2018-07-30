Cecilia M. Schlag, 84, Isanti

April 19, 1934 - July 30, 2018

Funeral Services will be held at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 11 AM for Cecilia M. Schlag who passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 30, 2018. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Services will be conducted by Deacon Mark Barder. Burial will be in the Lakeside Cemetery, Isanti, MN.

Cecilia was born to the late Frank and Pauline Bienick Cichon in Little Falls, MN. She married Donald Schlag on November 15, 1955, in Elmdale, MN. Cecilia’s greatest love and joy was to be a wife to her husband Donald and mother to her four sons. She enjoyed gardening, needle point, making tiny furniture, and crafts.

Cecilia is survived by her sons, Richard Schlag of Isanti, Raymond (Rebecca) Schlag of Oak Grove, Robert (Nettie) Schlag of Ham Lake, and Roger (Donna) Schlag of Princeton; brother, Roman Cichon of Royalton. Cecilia is also survived by ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; brothers, Alvin and Florian Cichon.