November 18, 1919 - May 29, 2018

Cecelia D. Kamphenkel age 98 of Little Falls and formerly of Long Prairie died Tuesday at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday at the St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. Rev. Joseph Herzing will officiate and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the church in Long Prairie. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Cecelia was born November 18, 1919 in Swan River Township in Morrison County to Anton & Veronica (Wentland) Symanietz. She married Mike Pietrowski in 1935 and worked for Munsingwear and Sanitary Bakery in Little Falls. She married Ralph Kamphenkel in 1968 and worked for Johnson accounting service in St. Cloud until retiring and moving to Lake Osakis. Ralph passed away in 1999. Cecelia enjoyed keeping busy playing cards with family members. Her favorite game was smear. She also enjoyed arts and crafts such as crocheting and quilting, she made many quilts and Afghans for her family members.

She is survived by her children, Cecelia Schlumpberger of Little Falls; and James Pietrowski of Waite Park; five grandchildren, Charlene Schlumpberger, Kathy Olson, David (Tammy) Schlumpberger, Donna (Rick) Lundgren, Diane (Mike) Drew. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Kayla, Sara, Kaylee, Rickey, Eric, Rachael and Joshua, four great-great grandchildren, Oliva, Ellie, Levi, and RJ.