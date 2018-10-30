Catholic Charities Looking for People to Adopt Families

ST. CLOUD -- You can help a needy family this Christmas. Catholic Charities is looking for you to adopt one of 20 remaining families through their "Share the Spirit" program.

The program pairs up families in need, with groups who'd like to help that family for Christmas. All families that are up to adoption, are nominated by local social workers or people in education.

If you'd like to volunteer to adopt one of these families, applications are online. All wrapped gifts will be delivered to the St. Cloud Armory on December 13.