Catholic Charities Announces new Supportive Living Program Leader
ST. CLOUD -- Catholic Charities has announced a new Director of Supportive Living Service Programs.
Betsy Holan is their new director for these programs, which provide housing and daily living assistance to individuals with developmental disabilities and long-term mental health issues.
Holan had been the Program Manager of the in-home and residential programs within the Catholic Charities Services to Persons with Developmental Disabilities Program.