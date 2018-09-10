Catholic Charities Announces new Supportive Living Program Leader

ST. CLOUD -- Catholic Charities has announced a new Director of Supportive Living Service Programs.

Betsy Holan is their new director for these programs, which provide housing and daily living assistance to individuals with developmental disabilities and long-term mental health issues.

Holan had been the Program Manager of the in-home and residential programs within the Catholic Charities Services to Persons with Developmental Disabilities Program.

