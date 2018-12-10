Catherine “Cotton” E. Petters, 55, St. Joseph

October 2, 1963 - December 9, 2018

Catherine was born on October 2, 1963 in St. Cloud and was the daughter of Fred and Rosemary (Boyle) Petters (deceased) and the sister of Fred (Kim) Petters, Becky (Steve) Randa, Jon (Colleen) Petters, Mary (Joe) Hoover (deceased), Tom Petters and Chris Petters. Her husband, Mike Nordmann and children, Alex Swingley (Dave Rausch) and Robin Swingley (Shelby Weisen) survive her.

Cotton enjoyed gardening and planting beautiful flowers in the Spring. She brightened the lives of so many through her kind nature and desire to help people as an advocate for women at Anna Marie’s Alliance. Cotton was a peacemaker and was always concerned about people and was the matriarch of her family. She sought to bring peace to women and their families, the same way she cultivated and maintained a loving, warm, safe place for her own family.

A Celebration of Life will be from 2PM – 6PM on Saturday, December 15, 2018 with a time of sharing at 3PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Catherine “Cotton” E. Petters, age 55 of St. Joseph who died peacefully in her sleep on December 9, 2018. Anyone who knows Cotton or her family is welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Anna Marie’s Alliance (PO Box 367, St. Cloud, MN 56302) in memory of Cotton.