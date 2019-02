Cathedral basketball standout Megan Voit has been selected to participate in the Minnesota Girls' Basketball All Star game. The game will take place April 13th at Carleton College in Northfield.

Voit is the Crusaders' all-time leading scorer and is planning to play basketball for U-Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota after graduating from Cathedral.

Voit is one of just 40 senior basketball players selected to play in the game.