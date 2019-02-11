Cathedral’s Schaefer Headed To Mayville State

Cathedral basketball's Nick Schaefer will continue his basketball career in college at Mayville State. Schaefer made the announcement on via Twitter Sunday night.

Schaefer, a senior guard, is averaging 16.9 points per game this season for the Crusaders, who currently sit in second place in the Granite Ridge Conference with a 5-2 record (12-5 overall).

In 2018, Schaefer hit a memorable buzzer-beater to send Cathedral to the state tournament in a 55-54 win over Eden Valley-Watkins.