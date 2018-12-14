Cathedral Wins Friday

Saint Cloud -- After the final whistle was blown Saint Cloud Cathedral won the game with a final score Milaca 41 and Saint Cloud Cathedral 72.

After one half of play the score was Milaca 20 and Saint Cloud Cathedral 34. The game plan for Milaca going into the second half is to get on a roll and start making baskets and stopping Cathedral on defense. For Cathedral their game plan going into the second half was to keep their foot on the gas.

To start the second half Milaca looked like they were going to get back into the game, Cathedral had other plans. They got their foot back on the gas and went on the roll till the very end. After the final whistle was blown Cathedral walked away with the win with a final score Milaca 41 and Saint Cloud Cathedral 72. With the loss Milaca moves to 3-2 on the season and will travel to Mora to play on December 20th. With the win Saint Cloud Cathedral moves to 3-3 on the season and will travel to play Foley on December 18th.