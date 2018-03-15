Cathedral Tops Melrose In Section Semis

The Cathedral boys basketball team made 9 of 16 shots from 3-point range and downed Melrose 59-42 in the Section 6-AA semifinals at St. John's University last night. Junior Jackson Jangula made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with a team high 14 points and 6 assists. Michael Schaefer added 11 points and 17 rebounds and Mitchell Plombon added 10 points for Cathedral.

The Crusaders improve to 24-5 and will play Eden Valley-Watkins at 6pm Friday in the Section 6-AA final at St. Cloud State at 6pm. Eden Valley-Watkins is 26-2 and seeded 5th in the section Cathedral is seeded 3rd. Eden Valley-Watkins beat Pine City 50-42 last night in the other semifinal.