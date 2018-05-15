Cathedral Sweeps Doubleheader With Zimmerman

The Cathedral Crusaders took a pair of games with Granite Ridge Conference rival Zimmerman Monday night at Joe Faber Field. The Crusaders won game one 9-1 before taking game two 8-1.

Brandon Hartung picked up the complete game win for CHS in game one, tossing seven innings of one-run, six-hit ball. Hartung is now 3-0 on the season.

"It was fun to see Brandon work ahead of hitters and throw strikes," Crusaders coach Bob Karn said. "It keeps the defense involved in the game, and we had some nice plays."

The Crusaders turned three double plays in the game and committed just one error.

Offensively, CHS was led by Andrew Weisser's four-hit game, which also included three stolen bases and two runs scored. For his efforts, Weisser was named the All Star Trophy and Awards player of the game.

Sam Hanson, James Anderson and Jared Klein each had a pair of runs batted in for the Crusaders.

Cathedral would take game two 8-1 to improve to 10-5 on the season. Rudy Sauerer and Tyler Bautch each hit home runs for CHS in the win.