Cathedral Names New Football Coach

The Cathedral football team will have a new head coach for the 2019 season. Jason Klinefelter will take the reins from Mark Chamernick, who stepped down at the end of the 2018 season.

Klinefelter is a graduate of St. Cloud Apollo who also went on to play college football at St. John's Universuty under John Gagliardi. He has been an assistant coach at Cathedral for the past three seasons.

"I am excited to be in this new role and to have the opportunity to positively impact both the kids and the Cathedral Football program overall," said Klinefelter in a release sent out by Cathedral. "I can't wait to get started."

Also stepping down is former head coach Andy Auger, who served as an assistant under Chamernick. Auger coached at Cathedral for 13 seasons.

Chamernick will remain coach of the St. Cloud Icebreakers girls hockey team, as well as the Cathedral softball team.