Cathedral High School Finds Architect For Big Renovation Plans

ST. CLOUD -- Cathedral High School is another step closer to its multi-million dollar expansion and renovation plans with the official hiring of an architect to design the buildings.

On Tuesday the school's board of directors approved hiring the firm ATS&R Architects and Engineers to partner with the school and their contractor, McGough Construction.

Chris Schellinger is the Executive Director of The Campaign for Cathedral. He says after going through different proposals, ATS&R's team showed them they had a special level of interest in this project.

"ATS&R's team was selected due to their clear passion for this project in particular that they demonstrated. As well as their deep experience in education. Particularly Catholic schools along with many other private and public schools."

They've yet to meet their fundraising goal, but Schellinger says they're confident they'll get there.

"We're confident that will happen. We've seen a renewed interest and energy in that arena. People are believing that this is actually going to happen."

Schellinger says they've still got around $3-4 million to raise for the project. The final goal is $16.5-million with $15-million going toward the new building, and $1.5-million for renovating the 1938 building, and other Catholic Community Schools.