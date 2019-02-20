Cathedral Cruises Past Breckenridge Tuesday

The top-seeded Cathedral boys hockey team beat Breckenridge-Wahpeton 11-0 Tuesday night in a Section 6A quarterfinal at the MAC. The Crusaders peppered the Blades with 65 shots in the win.

The Crusaders scored three goals in the first period, five in the second and three more in the third to earn the win. Cathedral goalie Noah Amundson earned the shutout win with 11 saves.

Jack Smith finished with two goals and three assists, Nate Warner notched a hat trick and three assists, and Blake Perbix scored a goal and added four assists in the win.

The Crusaders will take on River Lakes Saturday afternoon at the MAC in the Section 6A semifinals. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.