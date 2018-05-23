Cathedral Boys Golfers Focused on State [VIDEO]

The Cathedral boys golf team could be sitting on their best season. The Crusaders are ranked #15 in the state and have won 5 meets so far and are in 1st place in the Granite Ridge Conference. The Crusaders only have 1 senior among their top 6 golfers and are led by captains Mitchell Stang and Will Freeman. Stang is the only senior in the top 6 and Freeman is ranked #23 in the state.

Pete Loehr has coached the team for the last 14 seasons and has been assisted by Jim Schreifels for the past 9.

Nate Martin is the #3 golfer for Cathedral behind Freeman and Stang but earned medalist honors at the Apollo Invitational at Territory Golf Club shooting a 6-under 66.

Cathedral’s hopes of returning to the state tournament for an 8th time in school history will be determined at the section 6-AA meet at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell June 4-5. The top team at the section meet advance to the state meet and the top 5 individual finishers not on the winning team also advance to state.

The Class AA state meet will be held at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan June 12-13.