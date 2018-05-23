Cathedral Boys Golfers Focused on State [VIDEO]

 

The Cathedral boys golf team could be sitting on their best season.  The Crusaders are ranked #15 in the state and have won 5 meets so far and are in 1st place in the Granite Ridge Conference.  The Crusaders only have 1 senior among their top 6 golfers and are led by captains Mitchell Stang and Will Freeman.  Stang is the only senior in the top 6 and Freeman is ranked #23 in the state.

Pete Loehr has coached the team for the last 14 seasons and has been assisted by Jim Schreifels for the past 9.

Nate Martin is the #3 golfer for Cathedral behind Freeman and Stang but earned medalist honors at the Apollo Invitational at Territory Golf Club shooting a 6-under 66.

Cathedral’s hopes of returning to the state tournament for an 8th time in school history will be determined at the section 6-AA meet at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell June 4-5.  The top team at the section meet advance to the state meet and the top 5 individual finishers not on the winning team also advance to state.

The Class AA state meet will be held at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan June 12-13.

St. Cloud Cathedral High School Crusaders
Golf, Boys Roster

Varsity

Player Name Grade
 Austin Stolt 10
 Biagio McGuinness 9
 Bradyn Balfanz 9
 Calvin Gronseth 11
 Cameron Isham 12
 Carl Balfanz 10
 Carter Rothstein 9
 Chris Torborg 10
 Connor Steil 10
 Cullen Hiltner 9
 Ethan Cumming 10
 Ian Strong 9
 Isaiah Anderson 12
 Jack Thibault 11
 Jackson Savoie 11
 Jacob Hirschfeld 9
 Joel Ebel 11
 Jon Hall 12
 Jonathan Pfeiffer 11
 Leo Werschay 8
 Louie Stuck 9
 Mack Motzko 11
 Mitchell Plombon 12
 Mitchell Stang 12
 Nathan Martin 11
 Tanner Notsch 10
 Will Freeman 11
 Zander Beniek 11
 Head Coach: Pete Loehr
 Assistant Coach: Jim Schreifels
 Athletic/Activities Director: Emmett Keenan
