Cathedral Boys Golf Headed For State

The Cathedral Boys Golf team captured the Section 6AA title today at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell by 13 shots over 2nd place Albany.

The Crusaders had a 2-day total of 646. Albany had 659 and Rocori had 665. Mitchell Stang and Nate Martin of Cathedral tied for 5th with a 2 day total of 159. Cathedral's Will Freeman finished 8th with 161.

Beck Erholtz of Staples-Motley took home medalist honors with a 152. Rocori's Max Court shot a 154.