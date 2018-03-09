Cathedral Boys Basketball Wins Thursday

The Cathedral boys basketball team took down Mora 82-68 Thursday night at Cathedral High School in the opening round of the Section 6AA playoffs.

Cathedral improves to 22-5 overall this season and will take on Albany (17-10) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at St. John's University. Of the eight teams remaining in the Section 6AA playoff field, Albany is the only one with less than 21 wins on the season.