Carve A Minnesota 3D Pumpkin Face & Send Us Your Photos

Martha Stewart/Youtube

LEARN HOW TO CARVE 3D PUMPKIN FACES

Martha had a great guest on her show, that is absolutely amazing at carving pumpkins. I'm thinking you might have to have a little bit of the artists touch to be this clever, but at least you get to see how to start! There are plenty of Minnesota Pumpkins waiting to be given their face for Halloween and you have plenty of time to get it done.

Thinkstock

PUMPKIN CARVING IDEAS

Obiously, Martha's guest is amazing. What kind of Minnesota carving ideas do you have? Can you carve Paul Bunyan? Can you carve Babe the blue ox? Can you carve something from central Minnesota? If you are great at pumpkin carving, send us your pictures and we'll post them for our 98 crew to view! Send your photo's to: Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.