Carol Ann Buermann, 66, Sauk Centre, formerly of Paynesville

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, January 6th, at 10:30 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, for Carol Ann Buermann, age 66, of Sauk Centre, formerly of Paynesville, who passed away on Monday at Koelln Homes in Sauk Centre. Rev. Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will be in the Parish Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the Church on Saturday.

Carol Ann was born September 9th, 1951 in St. Cloud to Robert and Dorothy (Eickhoff) Buermann. She lived at home until the age of 16. Carol has been a resident of Koelln Homes in Sauk Centre for the past 30 years. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Survivors include her siblings, Mary Jane Lahr, Cold Spring, Jeff Buermann, Paynesville, and Rich Buermann (Karen) Paynesville, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers James and Gerald Buermann, and nephew Christopher Buermann.

The family would like to thank Koelln Homes and staff for their loving care of Carol Ann for the past 30 years.