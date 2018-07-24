Carol A. Marshall, 66, St. Cloud

July 16, 1952 - July 23, 2018

Carol A. Marshall, age 66, passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Carol was born July 16, 1952 in St. Cloud to Vernon P. and Lorraine (Sobieck) Van Hale. She graduated from Cathedral High School and from St. Cloud Vocational Technical College with a degree in Marketing/Advertising. Carol married Robert K. Marshall on May 26, 1978, by Johnny B. Pleasant in Texas. They lived in Iran before moving to California. They moved to Ely in 1990 before she moved back to St. Cloud. She started working at age 11 cleaning houses, was a secretary for seven professors at St. Cloud State University, worked for Mark’s Realty, and held multiple other positions where she excelled, including the Minnesota Department of Revenue. She retired in 2016. Carol was a member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking, cooking, shopping, entertaining, antiquing, collecting regional cookbooks and most of all driving her 1958 “Conway” Chevy. Carol was kind, generous, compassionate and loved to surprise and shower her nieces and nephews with extraordinary gifts. She was proud of her husband who had a distinguished military career and was decorated with many medals.

Survivors include her mother, Lorraine Van Hale Wagner of Sartell; sisters and brothers, Marilyn (Richard) Mohr of St. Cloud, Tom (Karen) Van Hale of Duluth, Dan Van Hale of St. Cloud, Sheila (Rod) Gruba of Ely and Louie (Shirley) Van Hale of St. Cloud; nieces and nephews, Adam (Shawntel) Gruba, Amber Van Hale, Rachel (Chris) Van Hale Henke, Andrea (Jeff) Okerstrom, Nick (Nicole) Van Hale, and Eric Gruba; great nieces and great nephews. She will be joining the love of her life in heaven, her husband, Robert; father, Vernon Van Hale; and step-father, Raymond Wagner.

A private Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorials are preferred to any Veteran’s organization.

Special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital Surgical, Oncology and ICU Units for all the loving care given to Carol.