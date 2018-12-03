Carnival, Parade and More on Tap for Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A three-day family-oriented holiday festival has been planned for downtown St. Cloud.

Events kick-off this Thursday with the annual Weihnachtsmarkt -- or German Christmas Market. It runs from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot next to the River's Edge Convention Center.

Friday's activities move to Liberty Square/Lady Slipper parking lot, which includes free carnival rides from 4:00 until 9:00 p.m.

And, Downtown Council President Jolene Foss says you can meet professional sled dog racer Darcy Stanely-Nord .

She works in the education industry, she's great a presenting, she's very comfortable with kids. She takes great care of her dogs. Some of them are rescue dogs that come from the Humane Society.

Stanley-Nord will be available to talk with from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. also in the Liberty Square parking lot.

Friday's events conclude with a free community concert at 7:00 p.m. featuring Brat Pack Radio inside the River's Edge Convention Center.

On Saturday there's the Winter Wonderland down at Lake George starting at 1:00 p.m., the carnival rides will run from noon until 9:00 p.m., and the 18th annual Winter Nights and Lights Parade starts at 5:00 p.m. It will run from the St. Cloud Public Library down West St. Germain Street and end at the River's Edge Convention Center.