Carlo R. Ramsey, 80, Becker

July 18, 1937 - March 27, 2018

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Oakwood Community Church in Becker for Carlo R. Ramsey, age 80, who passed away Tuesday at his home. Rev. Gerry Bass will officiate and burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 6, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday morning.

Carlo was born July 18, 1937 in Minneapolis to Raymond & Alma (Kopsala) Ramsey. He served our country in the U.S. Army. Carlo married Betty Erickson on July 20, 1963 in Reeder, ND. He was the owner/operator of C&C Magnet since 2007 and was a member of Oakwood Community Church. Carlo enjoyed golfing, working, and was an avid sports fan of all the Minnesota teams. He truly enjoyed his trips to Las Vegas with Betty and his family. Spending time with his family was very important to him, especially his great grandchildren.