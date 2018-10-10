Carla R. Meister, 54, St. Cloud

October 20, 1963 – October 4, 2018

Carla Renee Meister, age 54, St. Cloud, MN died Thursday, October 4, 2018, surrounded by her family, at her home in St. Cloud after a 5 year struggle with cancer.

A gathering celebrating Carla’s life will be Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Carla was born October 20, 1963 in Stillwater, MN to Richard E. and Marlene C. (Beauvais) Wilson. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, flower gardening, shopping and collecting antiques. Carla loved being with people and helping others. Most important to Carla was her family. Her children and grandchildren were her world.

Survivors include her children, Amber (Jake) Roggenkamp, Jamie Meister, Mike Meister, Heather (Timothy) Johnson, Jake Meister and Abby Meister; nine grandchildren; and siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jimmy.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.