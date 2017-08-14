Carl R. “Ricky” Rosenberger, 61, St. Cloud

October 5, 1955 - August 11, 2017

Memorial Services will be at 12 noon on Friday, August 18, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN, for Carl Richard Rosenberger age 61 of St. Cloud, MN. He died unexpectedly Friday, August 11, 2017 at his home. The Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ricky was born on October 5, 1955, the son of Richard and Maureen (Lund) Rosenberger in St. Cloud, MN. He grew-up in St. Cloud and worked many years as an over-the-road truck driver. He was also very active as a member of AA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ricky is survived by his daughter Jacqueline Massmann of Foley, MN, his sisters and brother Michelle Hofstater-Rosenberger (David), Nancy Rosenberger, Norma Jeanne Huff (Clifford), Philip (Shawn), Mary Beth Blenkush (Mark) all of St. Cloud, Susan Lee Wilson (William) of Menomonie, WI, and many nieces and nephews.