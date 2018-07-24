Carl B. Terwey, 58, Long Prairie

August 4, 1959 - July 24, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 pm Friday, July 27, 2018 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Carl Terwey who died Tuesday at his home in rural Long Prairie after a two year battle with cancer. The Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Grey Eagle. Visitation will be from 3-7 pm Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in Long Prairie.

Carl was born August 4, 1959 in Little Falls to Roman & Frances (VanHavermaet) Terwey. He married Sandra King on August 22, 1987 in Ward Springs. Carl worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years at Tri City Paving. He is a member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. He loved to spend time outdoors, deer hunting and fishing or just taking drives with his dog Buddy. Carl was a great mechanic and spent a lot of time in his garage. He enjoyed his work and spending time visiting with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Sandra of Long Prairie; daughters, Amanda of St. Paul; Carley (Aaron) Morawczynski and their children, Odin & Emma of Sauk Centre; Sydney of Minneapolis; brothers and sisters, Phil (Denise) Terwey of Long Prairie; Mike (Sue) Terwey of Long Prairie; Lyle (Jenni) Terwey of Long Prairie; Danny Terwey of Parma, ID; Carol (Mike) DeVeny of Parma, ID; Julie Terwey of Long Prairie; Jeanette (Glen) Bueckers of Burtrum; mother in law, Bernice King of Minneapolis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bruce Terwey and father in law, Maynard King.