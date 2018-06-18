Cargill Official Supports Global Trade Amid US Tariffs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota-based agricultural and shipping giant Cargill is emerging as a leading voice in support of global trade as President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on other countries.

Devry Boughner Vorwerk is Cargill's chief of global corporate affairs. She says that global trade can be used to promote the environment, education and equality.

Trump recently announced tariffs that'll raise the price of U.S. imports of aluminum and steel from Canada, Mexico and the European Union. The president says the tariffs will rebuild the U.S. steel and aluminum industries and increase U.S. manufacturing jobs.