Cargill Announces $20 Million Investment in Big Lake Facility

BIG LAKE -- As demand for breakfast foods continues to grow, Cargill is expanding its egg processing facility in Big Lake. The company has announced a plan to invest $20 million in the plant.

Employment at the Cargill Big Lake facility will grow by about a dozen additional workers.

The expansion will double the facility's annual requirement for eggs from family farms in the area to 170 million.

Construction begins next month, and it should be finished by January. Cargill opened the Big Lake facility in 2001.

It compliments Cargill's egg processing facilities in Monticello, Mason City, Iowa and Lake Odessa, Michigan.