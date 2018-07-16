Caregiver Charged With Neglect After Disabled Man Dies

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) _ The caregiver of a 19-year-old man with muscular dystrophy has been charged in Dakota County with neglect after taking him to a party where he consumed alcohol and died.

Twenty-four-year-old Taylor Wellman, of Inver Grove Heights, is charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult. Investigators say others at the party in Vermillion Township last August told police Wellman was drunk when she arrived with the man, who was confined to a wheelchair. Witnesses told police she ignored the man except to bring him beer and shots of alcohol.