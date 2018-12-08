Car Versus Truck Crash Sends One Person to Hospital

BUFFALO-- One person was hurt in a car versus truck crash in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 25 and 14th Street NE just after 2:20 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the car was going west on 14th Street NE and the truck was going north on Highway 25. The truck ran a red light and hit the car in the intersection.

The driver of the car, 59-year-old Delores Awe of Buffalo, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 35-year-old Michelle Kunzer of Buffalo, and her passenger, 27-year-old Ryan Spike of Hutchinson, were not hurt.