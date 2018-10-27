Car Versus Bicycle Crash Sends Anoka Man to Hospital

ANOKA-- One man was hurt in a bicycle versus car crash in Anoka Friday night.

The incident happened at the 7th Avenue ramp to Highway 10 East around 6:30 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the car was headed south on 7th Avenue, turned left onto the Highway 10 East ramp, and hit the bicyclist in the crosswalk.

The driver of the bicycle, 55-year-old Troy Luhmann of Anoka, was taken to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car, 36-year-old Crystal Quarberg of Big Lake and passenger 36-year-old Paula Meuleveld of Andover were not hurt.