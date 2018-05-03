Capital One Eliminating About Two Dozen IT Jobs in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Capital One has announced that they are eliminating about two dozen IT jobs at their St. Cloud location.

A spokeswoman for the company says, "over the past year, we’ve taken steps to co-locate segments of our Tech engineering teams with the business partners who they work most closely with. As part of our co-location and recruiting effort, in early April we shared the difficult decision to eliminate the majority of engineering roles based in St. Cloud."

There are no immediate changes; the transition will take place over the next several months.

Associates were given at least 60 days’ notice and have been invited to post for open positions throughout other company locations. If they are not hired into another internal Capital One role, they will be eligible to receive a severance package, including retraining assistance and outplacement services.

Back in November of last year, Capital One eliminated about 130 workers from their staff in St. Cloud.