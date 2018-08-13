Candidates File For Area City, School Board Elections

UNDATED -- Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. is the deadline for you to file to run for office in a city or school district that does not have a primary election.

In St. Joseph just one candidate has filed to run for mayor so far, that's the incumbent Rick Schultz . And for city council, two people have filed for two open seats, the incumbent Dale Wick and Brian Theisen .

In St. Augusta two people have filed for the open mayor's position. Current city council member Mike Zenzen and Andy Elwood . Current Mayor Bob Kroll announced earlier this year that he is retiring. Just one man has filed to run for the two open council seats, that's Justin Backes .

In Waite Park incumbent Rick Miller is the only person who has filed to run for mayor so far. And for city council, there are four candidates that have filed for two open seats, the incumbents Frank Theisen and Vic Schulz as well as newcomers Shawn Blackburn and Gary Morgenroth .

In the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district, seven people have filed for three seats so far. They are the three incumbents Lisa Braun , Phil Rogholt , and Robyn Holthaus . The other four candidates are Michael Keehr , Andrew Lindeman , Brenda Woggon , and Lisa Loidolt .

In the Sartell-St. Stephen school district four people have filed for three seats so far. They are incumbents Jeremy Snoberger and Patrick Marushin . The other two candidates are Taryn Gentile and Melinda Vonderahe .

The general election is on Tuesday, November 6th