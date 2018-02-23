Candidate Steps Forward in Wright County Sheriff’s Race

BUFFALO -- One person has put his hat in the ring to run for Wright County Sheriff.

Sean Deringer announced Thursday he will be running for the sheriff position. Current Sheriff Joe Hagerty says he won't be seeking re-election.

Deringer is currently the Patrol Captain. He has 22 years of law enforcement experience in Wright County. He started his career in 1996 as a patrol officer for the Buffalo Police Department. Since then, Deringer has been a narcotics investigator, detective, patrol sergeant, criminal investigations lieutenant and administrative lieutenant.

In 2015, Deringer graduated from a ten-week course offered by the FBI National Academy, to help build the relationship between local law enforcement and the FBI.