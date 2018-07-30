Candidate Filing Period Opens Tuesday

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period for cities and school districts that don't have a primary starts Tuesday.

In the St. Cloud metro area residents in three communities can file to run for mayor or one of two city council seats.

In St. Augusta longtime Mayor Bob Kroll has announced he is not seeking re-election. The seats currently held by Jim Diehl and Mike Zenzen are also up for election.

In St. Joseph - besides the mayor - the council seats held by Dale Wick and previously by Matt Killiam are up for election. Anne Buckvold was appointed to fill the vacancy earlier this year.

And in Waite Park - along with the mayor - the council seats currently held by Vic Schultz and Frank Theisen are on the ballot.

In the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district, three board members; Phil Rogholt , Robyn Holthaus , and Lisa Braun are up for re-election.

And in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district the three board members up for re-election are Mary McCabe , Jeremy Snoberger , and Patrick Marushin .

The candidate filing period runs through August 14th.

The general election is on Tuesday, November 6th.