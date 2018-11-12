Cancer Center Hosts Free Screening Night

ST. CLOUD-- Regular screening increases the chances of detecting certain cancers early when they might be easier to treat.

Tuesday night the Coborn Cancer Center is hosting a free screening and prevention event from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Coborn Healing Center in St. Cloud.

You can learn about cancer prevention from healthcare professionals and a registered dietitian, tour the giant colon, and go home with a free radon kit.

The event will cover topics related to seven different cancers including breast cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer.

Registration is not required.