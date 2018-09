WJON's Question of the Week is asking listeners to name a song about a car or vehicle. It could be "Pink Cadillac" or "West Bound and Down" or anything else you can come up with. Answer this question between 9:10-10 by calling 320-252-5852, email jay@wjon.com or comment on facebook.

WJON's Question of the Week airs Fridays from 9:10-10.