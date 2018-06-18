Cambridge Motorcyclist Dies in Chase Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Minnesota man has died in a motorcycle crash after leading police on a short chase north of the Twin Cities.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was trying to stop a speeding motorcyclist around 3:15 a.m. Saturday near North Branch. Authorities say the operator, 35-year-old Jason Lindman of Cambridge, sped away with speeds reaching 100 mph before crashing a half-mile away on a driveway approach.