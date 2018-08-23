Buyer Interested in Saving Historic Pillsbury Mansion

WILL SOMEONE SAVE THE PILLSBURY ESTATE FROM DEMOLITION?

According to Priceypads.com , a wedding venue owner is interested in saving the historic Pillsbury Mansion and turning it into an event space.

The article says that Tim George, owns other event spaces in the Twin Cities area; and all of them were either scheduled for demolition, condemned or deserted. He was interested in purchasing the property back in February but reports say that the home was still under renovation. He had planned on revisiting the idea at a later date; but with the recent turn of events, he may be making a decision sooner rather than later.

Tim is trying to contact the current owners to speak to then about the purchase, James and Joanna Jundt. They purchased the property in 1992 for $5 million and at one time had made renovations to the property and were asking $53 million for it. That price came down to $24 million; and then down to approximately $8 million. I wonder if they are just disgusted that it didn't sell? Do they want it to be destroyed? I hope not! Us average Joe's would love to step foot in that beautiful home..even if it's just for a delicious gourmet meal with an amazing view.

THE ESTATE

The home has 32,000 square feet and features 13 bathrooms, 7 bedrooms, and an indoor spa. The property also features a swimming pool, tearoom, caretaker's cottage and tennis courts.

TIM GEORGE HAS TIES TO THE HISTORIC ESTATE

Tim George, the person interested in purchasing the property, has other historic properties including the famous Van Husen Mansion, which dates back to 1892, and Bavaria Downs, formerly the Redmond Estate. Tim has a connection with the Pillsbury Estate. Tim was a two time state Tennis champion, and practiced at the courts of the Pillsbury Mansion. How sweet would it be that someone who is actually familiar with the property and spent time there, would save it from destruction, and turn it into a successful venture?

DETAILED PICTURES OF THE ESTATE

If you'd like to take a tour of the gorgeous estate, click HERE to link to pricepads.com story. It's utterly amazing. I can't imagine that it could even be LEGAL to tear down such a beautiful property. We hope that Tim George can reach the Jundt's in time to save it. ..and I hope the Jundt's WANT to save it.