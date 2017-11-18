Businesses From Around The State Come To Made In MN Expo [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - Business owners from around Minnesota showcased their craft at the annual Made in MN expo.

The 1-day event happened at the Rivers Edge Convention Center Saturday. A lot of the vendors came from Central Minnesota, but a few made their way from all corners of the state.

North Shore Apparel and its owner Mike Wilson came from Excelsior, Minnesota. Wilson says they chose the name North Shore Apparel because they have had a lot of memories in the land of 10,000 lakes.

"My wife and I are from the Lake Minnetonka area and I grew up in Wayzata. The Lakota word for North Shore is Wayzata We were also engaged [at the North Shore], so we went with the north shore theme because of where we grew up and it's how we met and got engaged."

North Shore Apparel was just one of nearly 60 vendors at the expo. People could also find food from Minnesota, as well as home improvement specialists, electronics and clothing.

Wilson says the event is important for small businesses in Minnesota to help people get to know local options for food and retail.

"It's really important, especially for us who only have a small venue. We only have a small storefront in Excelsior and a small online boutique, but this is really what gets out name out."

Some of the other vendors included Beaver Island Brewing, Executive Express, and Unique Movers.