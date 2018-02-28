Bus Drivers Treated To Breakfast For Driver Appreciation Day
ST. CLOUD -- School bus drivers throughout central Minnesota were honored with a special breakfast Wednesday morning to celebrate their hard work.
Wednesday is School Bus Driver Appreciation Day. Cortney Elly with Voigt's Bus Service says while they celebrate their drivers in house, today brings out a community wide celebration.
"It was a way for us to get the support of the families and schools to help their students show their appreciation for drivers. It didn't have to be a grand gesture it could have been a high five or a sincere thank you."
Drivers from Trobec's, Voigt's, Guardian, District 742 and Spainer bus services were treated to waffles and sausage.
Al Picconatto has been driving for Spainer Bus Service for 12 years. He says it's nice to be recognized for his hard work.
"I think it's a neat thing they are doing. I'm glad they started doing it because sometimes bus drivers don't get any type of appreciation."
Governor Mark Dayton made the statewide proclamation last year.
Last year over 9,000 students were bused to area school's and drivers traveled almost 2-million miles.