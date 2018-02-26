Bunroeurn Auth, 81, Richmond

August 4, 1936 - February 23, 2018

26Bunroeurn Auth, age 81, Richmond, MN died Friday, February 23, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

He is survived by his wife, Pha; children, Paula, Peter, Vannak, Nathan, Senn; grandchildren, William, Ryan, Kira, Phillip.

He was preceded in death by his parents.