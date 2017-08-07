Bulldozer Strikes Gas Main, Causes Evacuation in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Some buildings were evacuated near the University of
Minnesota after a bulldozer ruptured a gas main.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says the 12-inch gas main was ruptured Monday
afternoon, venting gas into the air.
The fire department says all buildings within a block of the leak were being
evacuated. Fire crews are monitoring the area.
A CenterPoint Energy spokeswoman says the leak was caused by a worker not
employed by the utility.
Light rail service was halted in the area as a safety precaution. Buses were
transporting light-rail riders.