Bulldozer Strikes Gas Main, Causes Evacuation in Minneapolis

U of M East Bank

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Some buildings were evacuated near the University of
Minnesota after a bulldozer ruptured a gas main.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the 12-inch gas main was ruptured Monday
afternoon, venting gas into the air.

The fire department says all buildings within a block of the leak were being
evacuated. Fire crews are monitoring the area.

A CenterPoint Energy spokeswoman says the leak was caused by a worker not
employed by the utility.

Light rail service was halted in the area as a safety precaution. Buses were
transporting light-rail riders.

