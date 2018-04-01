Buffalo Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

BUFFALO -- A Buffalo man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 55 at Settlers Parkway.

The Patrol says a car driven by 28-year-old Brady Wagner of Montrose was going west on Highway 55 when he tried to make a left turn on a flashing yellow light and struck another car.

The driver of the second car was 70-year-old Gregory Peterson of Buffalo. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.