Bubba’s Bar in Sauk Rapids Changing Ownership

SAUK RAPIDS -- A longtime Sauk Rapids bar is changing owners and eventually will be changing names. Bubba's Bar on Benton Drive is in the process of being sold to Jeremy Frey of Clear Lake.

The closing date on the sale of the property is tentatively set for August 1st.

Frey says the first change you'll see is the rollout of a new menu in the first few weeks.

Featuring half-pound burgers. Just trying to change the image a little bit. The goal is to make it more of a sports bar. Add some TVs. Probably not going to do live music. Just make it a little bit more family friendly than it is right now.

Frey says he'd also like to eventually change the name of the bar, but that won't be for at least six to nine months.

Frey already owns the Lincoln Depot in St. Cloud. He bought that bar three years ago this coming September 1st.