Brynlee Elizabeth Payment, 18-months

July 24, 2017 - February 8, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Brynlee Elizabeth Payment. Sweet Brynlee entered the kingdom of heaven on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Brynlee will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Brynlee was born on July 24, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital to Michaela Payment. She was energetic, sweet, funny, brave, curious and oh so loved. She touched the lives of many hearts in her short time with us.

Left to cherish her memory is her mom Michaela, grandparents: Jennifer Payment (Jon Fredrickson), and Timothy and Amy Payment, uncles Devin Payment (April Anderson), Austin Payment (Shea Sheflo) and Alex Payment, aunt Elizabeth Payment (Cody Schlichting) as well as many other relatives and friends.

Brynlee’s final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ donation.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.