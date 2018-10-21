Bruce W. Baier, 78, Clearwater

July 30, 1940 - October 19, 2018

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Clearwater United Methodist Church in Clearwater for Bruce W. Baier, age 78, of Clearwater who passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Reverend Ken Felska will officiate. Interment will take place in Acacia Cemetery in Clearwater.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Bruce was born on July 30, 1940 at home in Clearwater, Minnesota to Walter and Vivian (Mix) Baier. On December 24, 2000 he was united in marriage to Patricia (Pat) M. Thorp at the Clearwater United Methodist Church. Pat and Bruce made their home in Clearwater. Bruce spent most of his working years at Electrolux and retired in the early 2000s. He was a member of the Clearwater United Methodist Church and the Silver Bullet Saddle Club.

He enjoyed watching sports. Bruce loved horses, working outdoors, and working with the Clearwater Rodeo.

Bruce is survived by his sister, Beverly Adickes; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat; brother, Ralph; sister, Marlene Baier; and sister-in-law, Gloria.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.