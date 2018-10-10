Bruce ‘Slim’ Linn, 59, Foley

December 16, 1958 - October 7, 2018

Bruce 'Slim' Linn, age 59, of Foley, passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018 at his home. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, October 12, 2018 from 4-9 PM at the Foley Funeral Home. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Bruce Edwin Linn was born December 16, 1958 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the son of Anthony and Rita (Valerius) Linn. He grew up in Foley, playing football and wrestling for Foley High School. On August 1, 1978, he was united in marriage with Mary Doubek in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Bruce was a skilled woodworker and cabinet maker. He enjoyed visiting with friends in his workshop and making projects for many people. He loved the outdoors and fishing, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary of Foley; children: Amy (Nic) Erickson of Willmar, Erin of Foley, Jerry of Foley, Jeff of Foley, Johnny (Kate) of Rice, and Jordan ‘Bucky’ (Briana) of Foley; 9 grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Nancy) of Sartell and Mike (Kelly) of Sauk Rapids; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Justin.