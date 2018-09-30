Browerville Woman Hurt in Crash with Grain Truck

ATWATER -- A Browerville woman was hurt when the car she was driving collided with a grain truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 12 near Atwater in Kandiyohi County.

A car driven by 47-year-old Melissa Sutlief of Browerville was going west on the highway. Meanwhile a grain truck driven by 18-year-old Natalie Barka of Litchfield was going south on County Road 2. The vehicle collided in the intersection.

Sutlief was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life threatening injuries. Barka was not hurt.