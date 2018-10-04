Brooten Woman Hurt in Crash involving 3 Cows

SAUK CENTRE -- One woman was hurt and two cows were killed in a crash Wednesday night.

The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m on County Road 18 in Raymond Township, near Sauk Centre.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a mini-van hit three black cows that were in the roadway and crashed into a cornfield.

The driver of the van, 68-year-old Sue Dewald of Brooten was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The owner of the cattle, 57-year-old Kenneth Moscho of Sauk Centre told deputies several other cattle were out of their pen and in the area. He then checked the area for the missing cattle.

Meanwhile, the third cow involved was moved back to its pen.