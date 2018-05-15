Brian Mills, 50, Richmond

August 14, 1967 – May 13, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul in Richmond, MN for Brian Mills, age 50, who died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 18th at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. and a Rosary with the family at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Brian was born in Anchorage, AK to William and Jeanette (Borchert) Mills. He married Julie Doubek on October 10, 1998 in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond and they were blessed with 2 children. Brian served in the United States Army and National Guard. He worked for over 13 years for New Flyer as a Welder. Brian enjoyed being outdoors, tending to his hobby farm and taking the family on fishing trips and summer vacations. He loved hunting, gardening and grilling. He was a wonderful father and role model with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Julie; children, Ethan, Mikayla; father, William Mills; mother, Jeanette Muellner; father-in-law, Ralph Doubek; siblings, Becky (Mike) Krupa, of Sauk Centre, MN, Michelle (Scott) Feldman of Corvallis, OR, John (Sarah) Holland od Sterling, AK, Oscar (Nancy) Mills of Sterling, AK; sibling-in-laws, Michael (Mindy) Doubek, Joe Doubek; niece Kelsey Houg; and nephew, Connor Krupa.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Ray Muellner; mother-in-law, Theresia Doubek; and nephew, Christopher.